PENDLETON — Local youth organizations can earn up to $1,000 through a U.S. Cellular program.
In its fifth year, Community Connections provides sponsorship support to help youth groups pay for expenses such as travel, equipment and uniforms. To date, nearly 2,900 traveling sports teams, STEM programs, school marching bands, dance squads and more have benefited from the program — to the tune of more than $1.3 million.
Academic and athletic groups that include kids and teens through 12th grade need to register to become eligible to receive sponsorship funds. Once they are registered, groups have 14 days to rally support from their friends, families and members of the community. Participants will be asked to complete a variety of online activities, such as following U.S. Cellular on social media, watching a video or answering a short survey.
For more information, view the official rules or to register, visit www.uscellular.com/communityconnections. For questions, send an email to communityconnections@uscellular.com.
