HERMISTON — After changing the format for its 2020 annual meeting in response to COVID-19 restrictions, Umatilla Electric Cooperative released its 2019 financial results and certified the election of three positions on its board of directors during its 83rd annual meeting on April 18.
Out of concern for the safety of the cooperative’s membership and employees, a decision was made early on to cancel the in-person portion of the yearly business meeting of the electric cooperative. Because of the unique circumstances, the brief meeting was held at the cooperative’s Hermiston headquarters without attendance of the general membership. UEC board directors, board director candidates, a small number of staff and the cooperative’s attorney were present, most by conference call.
During the meeting, the results of the board elections were certified, with Tom Pitzer (District 5), Steve Platt (District 6) and John Otis (District 7) all winning their respective races. Each will each serve a three-year term that begins immediately.
The meeting also included the annual report of finances and accomplishments, which included the cooperative’s power sales rising nearly 20% from the previous year. The cooperative also saw its operating revenues rise to $151.5 million, up from $126.5 million the previous year.
