UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Assessment & Taxation Office reminds everyone doing business in the county that the deadline for returning personal property and real property tax returns is coming up.
The returns must be submitted to the Assessment & Taxation Office (216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton) or postmarked by Sunday, March 15, 2020, to avoid a late filing penalty. Paul Chalmers, assessment & taxation director, said if a new business hasn’t received tax filing papers in the mail, it is their responsibility to call the personal property appraiser at 541-278-6217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.