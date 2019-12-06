LA GRANDE — Union County restaurant owners may pay more for food service licenses for the first time in five years.
The Center for Human Developed has asked the Union County Board of Commissioners for a 15% boost to the annual fees it charges restaurant owners for food service licenses. The CHD’s request also applies to the owners of public pools and spas and the owners of tourist facilities such as motels.
Under the proposed plan, the higher license fees to be put in effect would include $507 for a restaurant with 15 or fewer seats, and $725 for a restaurant with at least 150 seats. The food service license fee for operating a bed and breakfast would be $217 a year. The fees for temporarily restaurants would be $51 for a single-day event and $72 for a seasonal or multi-day event. The inspection fee for tourist facilities, such as an organizational camp, would be $83, and the fee for pools and spas would be $221 for the first pool/spa and $110 for the second.
Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for the Center for Human Development, said CHD has not increased its food license fees since 2014. She said the increase would bring the CHD’s fees up to what they would have been if CHD had increased these fees by 3% each year since 2014.
The fees cover inspections conducted by CHD to ensure these facilities are safe for the community. CHD is requesting the fee increase because of the rising costs of operating its environmental health services program, which cover food service, pool and spa and motel inspections.
“Revenues have remained flat while costs for providing environmental health services have increased approximately 5% a year,” according to a written report presented to the Union County Board of Commissioners.
The proposed fee structure adjustment also would reduce the costs for some new restaurant owners. Presently, anyone opening a restaurant in Union County must pay a full fee regardless of when the facility opens. CHD is requesting permission to charge new restaurants that open after Oct. 1 only half of the annual restaurant license fee.
Brogoitti said this step might encourage restaurant owners to open their businesses late in the year instead of waiting for the start of the year to avoid paying a full fee.
CHD’s public health administrator said the 15% fee increases proposed are important not only from a fiscal stability standpoint. She explained the Oregon Health Authority sets recommend fee standards for the services agencies such as the CHD provide. Brogoitti said agencies are expected to be no more than 20% above below the target standards to be in compliance with OHA rules.
Commissioner Donna Beverage said she wanted additional time to study the proposal and see how the Union County’s inspection fees compare with those of other counties in the region before the board votes on the request. The commission may vote on the fee increase proposal when it meets Dec. 18.
Commissioner Matt Scarfo, citing a conflict of interest because he owns two restaurants, recused himself from the discussion of the fee increase and will not vote on it.
