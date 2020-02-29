WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial Veterans Affairs Medical Center has a number of job openings for medical support assistants and advanced medical support assistants.
In an effort to provide information and to find qualified applicants, the Walla Walla VA is hosting a job fair. The event is Friday, March 6 from noon to 3 p.m. in Room 2101 in Building 143 on the Walla Walla VA campus, 77 Wainwright Drive.
People are encouraged to bring their resume, meet recruiters and learn more about available positions. On-the-spot interviews will be available. Minimum requirements include one year of specialized experience working in a medical or clinic setting, or four years of education beyond high school (bring transcripts).
For more information, contact Linda Wondra at 509-525-5200, linda.wondra@va.gov, visit www.wallawalla.va.gov or search for the Walla Walla VA on social media.
