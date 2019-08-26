HERMISTON — Walmart announced Monday that it will be hiring 100 additional associates to fill orders at its Hermiston distribution center.
Interested candidates for the new positions are encouraged to attend a hiring event Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the distribution center on 1455 Southeast Feedville Road in Hermiston. Applicants will have the possibility of an on-the-spot offer. Those who can't make it to the hiring event can also apply online at careers.walmart.com.
Wages start at $17.15 an hour but can go up to $18.85 for shift work and weekends. Benefits for full-time employees include medical, vision and dental as well as access to Walmart's program that offers access to online college classes for $1 per day.
The Hermiston center, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in the community last year, serves 106 Walmart stores in the Pacific Northwest. At that time the company announced that $54 billion in goods had passed through the center, and company executives touted it as one of the company's most productive distribution centers in the country.
With close to 1,000 associates working at the distribution center in Hermiston and hundreds at stores in Hermiston and in Pendleton, Walmart is already one of the largest employers in Umatilla County.
