HERMISTON — Walmart is hiring 130 new truck drivers in the Pacific Northwest, and Hermiston is landing 30 of those jobs.
The company's Hermiston transportation office serves the Hermiston Walmart Distribution Center and other centers and stores around the Pacific Northwest.
Walmart also recently announced a pay increase for all drivers, meaning the new drivers can earn an all-in rate of nearly 89 cents a mile, adding up to as much as $87,500 in their first year.
Those interested in applying can visit drive4walmart.com.
