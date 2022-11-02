WESTON — The popular Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston, reopened in time for Round-Up this year. It had been closed for about a year, following a kitchen fire on Sept. 5, 2021.
“We weren’t going to miss another Round-Up,” bartender and chief waitress Tame Baldwin said.
The pandemic cost the restaurant in 2020, then the deep fat fryer caught fire shortly before the 2021 Pendleton rodeo.
“I had just come off my shift around 4 p.m.,” Baldwin said. “A neighbor told me the Long Branch was on fire. I said, no it isn’t. I was just there. I went to look, and sure enough, there was smoke.”
Bernice Charlton has owned the Long Branch for more than 30 years. She also said the fire surprised her, despite still being in the building when it broke out. She was sitting in her office on the saloon side, unaware smoke was billowing from the roof of the premises. A couple knocked on her door.
“They told me, ‘Get out! It’s on fire,’” Charlton said.
Insurance covered most of the costs of repairs and renovation.
“We had to build a whole new kitchen and roof on the restaurant side,” Charlton said. “There was a lot of water damage. It was very hard to rebuild. Supplies and parts were short, contractors and permits difficult, so it took a whole year. We’re still working out the kinks.”
Charlton took advantage of the down time to repair with her own money some items that needed fixing anyway.
“My insurance was canceled after (the fire),” she said. “The company was going to do it anyway, because the building was so old.”
The entire original crew that was on layoff due to the pandemic and the fire returned when the Long Branch reopened, Baldwin said. Both of her sons work the dinner shift, at which Art Baldwin is cook and brother Josh prep cook and dishwasher. She and Charlton share a grandchild.
“I’ve been here forever,” Baldwin said.
Charlton said some staff drew unemployment and waited, while others got new jobs to tide them over.
“I’ve lived in Weston 28 years,” prep cook and dishwasher Deborah Moses said.
Regular customers have come back, finding the Long Branch’s high standards have been maintained.
Athena residents Dennis Papineau and son Greg Papineau ordered chicken-fried steak and cowcamp hash on a rainy Nov. 1.
“It was very good,” the elder Papineau said. “But the hash was better.”
The younger Papineau said it was wonderful.
“Business has been good,” cook Shelby McDonald said while slicing roast beef. “We’re super busy on Saturday and Sunday. It’s crazy.”
“It’s not just Athena and Weston customers,” Charlton said. “Or even Pendleton and Walla Walla, although it helps to be halfway between them. We’re a hub. People from La Grande and Baker go to doctors in Walla Walla. They stop here one way or the other for breakfast or dinner.”
On weekends, two waitresses work the restaurant, Baldwin said, while she tends bar. The pool table is gone, making room for more seating.
“The mountain is great for business,” Baldwin said. “We get hunters and bikers. When hunters come off the mountain, they’re hungry. We get a lot of business for a town with a population of 704.”
