PENDLETON — Congratulations are in order to a team of professionals at Coldwell Banker Whitney and Associates in Pendleton.
With more than 92,000 agents in 49 countries and territories, Coldwell Banker honored several brokers from the Pendleton affiliate office for their accomplishments in 2018. The awards recognize real estate professionals who demonstrated exceptional sales production and leadership throughout the past year:
•International President’s Elite Award (top 5% of Coldwell Banker brokers): Kevin Hale and Jerry Baker
•International President’s Circle Award (top 10%): Jef Farley and Marsha Morgan
•International Diamond Society Award (top 15%): Vicki Dick and Molly Webb
Coldwell Banker Whitney and Associates has been named a Gold Level Coldwell Banker Premier Office for 2018. One of the highest honors given to Coldwell Banker offices, this is the third consecutive year the local affiliate has achieved the distinguished award.
Coldwell Banker Whitney and Associates is located 37 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. For more information, call 541-276-0021.
