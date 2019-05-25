Wild Goose Design in downtown Hermiston is hosting artist Laura Gable on June 6.
Shoppers can meet the Kennewick-based artist and browse her work for sale from 4:30-7:30 p.m. as part of June’s First Thursday event downtown. Wild Goose Design is located at 215 E. Main St.
A collection of Gable’s oil paintings won first place at the Hermiston Art Festival on May 18, and her work has been shown in public galleries and private collections throughout the country. Her paintings of life in Eastern Washington have made their way into various national magazines, including the cover of SkyWest.
Wild Goose Design owner Bonnie Greiner said she is excited to host Gable.
Bonnie and her husband Glenn Greiner opened their Main Street storefront a few months ago. The shop features home decor, furniture, art, jewelry, soap, greeting cards, clothing, garden decorations, food and more made in Oregon and Washington.
Much of the store’s offerings, including jewelry and furniture, are made in Hermiston by the couple. Bonnie said Glenn is a “fabulous carpenter” who makes pieces from scratch and refurbishes vintage items.
“We do a lot of custom work,” she said.
While the Main Street storefront is new, the Greiners are no strangers to the business. They have been in Hermiston for more than 48 years — raising five daughters in the Hermiston school system along the way — and have had various businesses in the past.
For years they have brought their wares to trade shows and sold them to gift shops and furniture stores, but Bonnie said they are pleased to be back to selling directly to Hermiston residents.
“We are excited about being in Hermiston,” she said. “There are a lot of exciting things going on for a small town.”
She said they hope people will realize the value of buying something custom-made by a local business instead of mass-produced in China.
Hours at Wild Goose Design are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call 509-528-7121 or visit @wildgoosedesign215 on Instagram.
