HERMISTON — Windermere Group One recently added Leslie Pierson to its Realtors in Eastern Oregon.
Pierson, a Boardman resident, will provide professional real estate services throughout Morrow and Umatilla counties, according to a news release. She will work out of the Hermiston office at 945 S.E. Fourth St., Suite B.
Pierson has a bachelor's degree in animal science and experience in agricultural sales and marketing. She is an member of the Boardman City Council, Boardman Kiwanis Club and Oregon Cattlewomen. She said she became a real estate agent to provide new opportunities for her family.
“It’s an exciting time to be here," she said in a statement. "Our communities are progressing and thriving, while honoring traditions and the people before us. We’re really blessed with people who truly care.”
