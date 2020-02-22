BOARDMAN — An industry-led collaboration of area businesses invites people to join them for an Eastern Oregon Sector Partnership Luncheon.
The event is Thursday, Feb. 27 at noon at the Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Lunch will be provided.
Those who attend can learn how the Eastern Oregon Workforce Board can provide business and industry with customized workforce solutions to prepare and deliver qualified candidates and to advance current employees. Also, find out how to become a part of current and future sector partnerships — including in manufacturing, health care, transportation, construction, natural resources, and leisure and hospitality.
For more information or to RSVP for the luncheon, contact 541-963-3693 or info@eowb.org.
