PENDLETON — A portion of sales at The Yogurt Shoppe will be donated to Altrusa International of Pendleton’s Feed the Child program.
The public is invited to enjoy tasty treats while helping provide food for needy students through the Altrusa project. The fundraiser is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 1803 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton.
During the 2017-18 school year, Altrusans distributed 8,887 bags of food to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who might otherwise not have access to food on the weekends. More than 250 children and youths benefited from the project. In addition, 83 people volunteered approximately 523 hours to assist with the effort.
An international organization, Altrusa’s main focuses include literacy, education and environmental concerns. Also, each club takes on projects and support programs, both in their individual communities and beyond. For more information, contact altrusapend@gmail.com, visit www.districttwelve.altrusa.org or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.