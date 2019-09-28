Call of the loon

There’s nothing like bonding around a campfire under a moonlit sky, listening to the haunting call of a loon.

I almost missed it.

When friends proposed the idea of five nights paddling, portaging and camping in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota, I hesitated. Camping, for me, is something I do only if there’s no other way to access beautiful, heart-stopping scenery. Then it’s worth the cold, mosquitoes and lack of sleep. But only then.

Just call me adventure girl.

For my husband Bill, however, the prospect of fishing for lake trout and pike in this watery, 1.1-million-acre wilderness area was tantalizing. Poring over a map showing the 1,500 miles of canoe routes and more than 1,000 lakes, he practically drooled.

After deciding to go for it, I was all in. He would bring his fishing gear and strategies for wooing the wily trout. I would capture images of this wild archipelago with my camera. Adventure awaited. I immediately started shopping for the most comfortable sleeping pad and pillow known to man. We also began watching videos about effective paddling techniques and how to flip a canoe over after capsizing.

We met up with our friends — Mike Gregg and Jenny Barnett, of Pendleton, and Chris and Becky Johnson, of Jacksonville — at the Tuscarora Resort on Round Lake on September 4. There, our outfitter provided canoes, dry bag packs for our gear, tents, sleeping bags, stoves and food. We socialized, packed, snuggled into our sleeping bags in a bunk room and woke up to French toast and the prospect of an amazing adventure.

We loaded our gear and paddled off, headed to our first portage on the other side of the lake. After some whoops, we fell reverently silent, the rhythmic slosh of paddles hitting water the only sound. A loon broke the stillness with a tremolo that drew our gaze to a female adult with two of her offspring. As we watched, she dove, emerged with a tiny fish and fed it to her baby.

Our first portage landing came into view and we glided into shore. Bill, Chris and Mike hefted canoes overhead and let the 40 pounds of Kevlar settle onto their shoulders. Unsteadily at first as they figured out how to keep bow and stern level with one another, they hiked to the next lake with rocks and mud providing challenges along the way. Jenny, Becky and I carried large packs for the quarter mile. We dumped everything and hiked back to gather the rest of our belongings.

Two more portages came that day on our way to Tuscarora Lake. Each lake has several Forest Service-designated campsites, each with a steel fire grate, landing site and a toilet (in the nearby woods). We found a beautiful site with a flat rock beach for sitting and gazing at the unbelievable waterscape dotted with islands and peninsulas.

After erecting our tents, we settled into camp chairs. Jenny, a veteran of Boundary Waters expeditions, sighed happily.

“This is what it’s all about after the pain of the portage,” she said.

Our most challenging portage that day had been a 1.3-mile monster that required scrambling over rocks and slogging through dozens of boggy spots. We discovered later that this particular portage is one of the longest in the entire system. No wonder our muscles ached.

The next few hours brought healing in the form of fishing, margaritas, steak and swapping stories around the campfire. That night in the tent, I listened to the haunting call of the loon. There were several different mesmerizing iterations — a wail, a yodel, a hoot and a tremolo, which sounded like a crazy laugh. I drifted off to sleep.

Chris caught the first fish the next day — a 20-inch lake trout and the first of many trout and pike that would find our lures.

We returned to the resort at Round Lake six days later, strong, scruffy and happy. Outfitter Andy McDonnell welcomed us back and chatted with me about the canoe area.

He said people come to the Boundary Waters with a wide range of experience. First-timers often are looking for something a little wild.

“They have done a bunch of car camping, but want more of a wilderness experience,” McDonnell said. “For people who want to take it to the next level, this is a good place to start.”

He said those who fear water might think twice.

“The water is the coolest thing out here, but also the most dangerous,” he said. “Cold-water drownings are what kills people in the Boundary Waters.”

It doesn’t happen often, he said, but it’s a consideration in early spring and late fall.

McConnell recommends designing routes with fitness level in mind. Occasionally, he said, people return looking exhausted like the physical exertion was too much.

“They come back with that 1,000-yard stare,” he said.

Another mistake, he said, is not hydrating enough out of fear of drinking lake water.

“About half of the people rely on unfiltered lake water and some are scared to drink the water,” McConnell said. “They won’t drink much for three or four days of hot weather and suffer cramps and other symptoms of dehydration.”

Those who don’t carry filters and drink lake water are usually fine, he said. The incidence of waterborne illness is exceedingly low. For those who don’t want to worry like us, backpacking water filters are inexpensive and effective.

I shook hands with Andy and headed to the shower room to wash off six days of dirt. After reveling in the steamy spray, our group went in search of burgers and brews. We were tired, but feeling exuberant. We wouldn’t soon forget our outdoor adventure in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota.

For a while after we returned to Pendleton, the nights seemed too quiet. I missed the call of the loon.