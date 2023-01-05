PENDLETON — Umatilla County's newest commissioner is official.
Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater swore her oath of office Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, at the Umatilla County Courthouse, as did reelected Commissioner John Shafer.
PENDLETON — Umatilla County's newest commissioner is official.
Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater swore her oath of office Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, at the Umatilla County Courthouse, as did reelected Commissioner John Shafer.
Milton-Freewater Municipal Court Judge Sam Tucker administered the oath, which Timmons swore on a family Bible which her husband, Steve Timmons, held.
Family, friends, supporters and county employees packed the courthouse meeting room for the ceremony. Retired Commissioner George Murdock walked Timmons to her chair.
"I am honored to be here today," she said after the ceremony. "God and the Umatilla County voters put me in this position. My family and friends helped make it happen. This is quite a sight from this viewpoint. Thank you for your support."
Umatilla County commissioners each serve as liaisons to departments and programs. Timmons' liaison assignments are Administrative Services, Cooperative Extension, Developmental Disabilities/Veterans Services, Public Health and Eurus Community Benefit Plan.
"Meeting with department managers and accepting county-wide meeting invitations has made for a hectic schedule," Timmons said. "My goals continue to be the issues I campaigned on: making sure Umatilla County residents have easy access to services, water and housing."
Timmons said she hopes to address these issues, while being available and transparent to Umatilla County residents.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News reporter
I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.