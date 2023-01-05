20230104_090239.jpg

Milton-Freewater Municipal Court Judge Sam Tucker, left, swears into office Umatilla County Commissioner Cindy Timmons, center, while her husband, Steve Timmons, holds a family Bible, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022 in the county courthouse, Pendleton.

 Cindy Timmons/Umatilla County

PENDLETON — Umatilla County's newest commissioner is official.

Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater swore her oath of office Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, at the Umatilla County Courthouse, as did reelected Commissioner John Shafer.

