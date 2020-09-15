PENDLETON — Circuit courts in Umatilla and Morrow counties are reducing hours of operation for the rest of this week due to concerns about the hazardous air quality brought on by wildfire smoke.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 16, courts in Pendleton, Hermiston and Heppner will close at 3 p.m through the end of the week. The courts will continue to open at 8 a.m. and court appearances will continue as planned, unless an individual receives an official notice of a change through a letter or via their attorney.
Roy Blaine, trial court administrator in both counties, announced the change in an email.
"Between 3 and 5 PM drop boxes are available at all three locations," Blaine stated. "Hermiston and Heppner outside the court facility entrance, and in Pendleton at the Security Station at the Courthouse entrance."
