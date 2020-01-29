PENDLETON — When the music comes, it bursts out of his brain like a geyser that composer Chris Thomas rushes to collect in all its orchestral parts. To capture the deluge, he sings loudly into his phone.
Thomas explained his process to members of the Oregon East Symphony Youth Orchestra during a recent rehearsal in the Pendleton High School band room.
“I can’t sit at a piano and just come up with something,” Thomas told them. “When I do that nothing happens.”
Instead, he heads outside to hike or jog in nature.
“After about 10 minutes of being outside, the music comes fully formed,” he said. “I start singing it into my phone. Then I go back to my studio to the piano.”
When Thomas had arrived at last Thursday night’s rehearsal about 10 minutes earlier, familiar music greeted him.
Director Zach Banks led the orchestra through “Autumn Harvest,” a Thomas composition. The youth orchestra will play the piece on Thursday night during a free concert at the Vert Auditorium.
Adding to the coolness factor of hearing his piece come to life for the first time was the added detail that this was happening in his boyhood band room.
“This is the room where I did orchestra,” Thomas said. “I sat in the cello section.”
Banks invited the 2001 PHS graduate to sit and let the musicians pick his uber-creative brain.
“A lot of the composers we study are long gone,” Banks said. “How cool it is we get to actually meet a living composer and play a work that was recently composed.”
Thomas has produced an eclectic body of work, writing music for movies, television, theme parks, concert halls, dance theater and even a Halloween party on the Queen Mary called Dark Harbor and dubbed “Queen Scary.” Thomas gave a TED Talk last summer about his work creating a symphony celebrating the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. In 2016, militants protested federal public lands regulations by squatting for 41 days inside the headquarters of the bird refuge. Thomas was hired by the Central Oregon Symphony to write an orchestral work that would highlight not the armed occupation, but rather the area’s natural beauty, wildlife diversity and rich cultural heritage.
Thomas told the young musicians that he realized quite early that he wanted to write music. He recalls coming home and telling his father, Randy Thomas, about this light bulb moment. Randy bought his son a blank scoring book and eventually Chris figured out how to transfer the music running around in his head onto paper.
Even then, “I knew every day for the rest of my life, I’d be writing music,” he said. “I’m 37 and that’s still all I want to do with my life.”
He remembers listening to a lot of Bach and Vivaldi as a boy and being bothered by the fact that all his favorite composers were dead. When he discovered “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” by modern composer Tim Burton, he got excited.
Banks asked Thomas to give advice to aspiring composers.
“Cultivate the ability to read and understand music. Learn the piano. Develop your ear,” he said. “Embrace every kind of music you possibly can. There’s nothing you shouldn’t listen to.”
He admitted that some music teachers are prone to thinking “that everything after Chopin is garbage,” but he disagrees.
“You have to know what is relevant in your time,” he said.
One of Thomas’ favorite musical genres is Balinese gamelans, a percussion-heavy style of music traditional in Indonesia. Listening to it brings Thomas to his happy place and also spurs his creativity.
“It’s like a catalyst,” he said. “My own music pours out after listening to it.”
Thomas earned a graduate degree in scoring for motion pictures and television from University of Southern California where his instructors were Hollywood A-listers. His television work includes work for “Lost,” “House,” “Vice” and “CSI:NY.” He wrote music for a documentary film called “Woman Rebel,” that was shortlisted for an Academy Award.
Thomas composes music for theme parks, such as Knott’s Berry Farm and the Evermore Adventure Park, and loves writing scary music.
As Thomas finished and Banks thanked him for coming, Thomas’ father Randy leaned over in the back row and shared a babyhood moment that might have foreshadowed his son’s successful career.
For a photo of Chris taken shortly after birth, Randy said, “We put him in a paper bowtie and put a baton in his hand. The hospital used it in a brochure.” At the time, no one realized how accurate this portrayal of Chris, done in jest, would become.
Music was likely already playing inside his head looking for a way out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.