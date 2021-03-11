SALEM — Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan was among four officials approved by Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Senate as new members of the Board on Public Safety Standards and Training, according to a press release on March 10, 2021.
As part of the Board, Rowan will represent the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association during a three-year term beginning March 15, 2021, the press release said. Rowan replaces Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe on the board.
The board, which consists of 24 members representing Oregon’s public and private safety professionals, establishes training and certification standards.
It also determines the denial, suspension or revocation of public and private safety certifications and licenses for law enforcement, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers, regulatory specialists of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, private security providers, private investigators and polygraph examiners, the press release said.
