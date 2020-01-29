PENDLETON — Despite denying a nearly identical motion the week before, Pendleton Circuit Court Judge Christopher Brauer approved a continuance Wednesday morning that cancels Thursday's hearing in the murder case against Shayla Fawn Record Tsosie.
"This motion looks, suspiciously, exactly like the one I denied previously," Brauer said to open Wednesday's hearing.
The motion, which was initially denied without a hearing, delays a hearing to determine whether the proof against Record Tsosie is evident or the presumption of guilt is strong. That hearing now won't be rescheduled until after the prosecution and defense meet for a settlement conference on March 13.
"I've never heard that request before," Brauer said. "I don't want my decision today to present a pattern of practice and pathway to follow in the future."
Brauer said typically a settlement conference and the judge presiding over it would benefit from Thursday's hearing, where both sides would have had to present the strengths and weaknesses they saw in the case.
Record Tsosie, 23, pleaded not guilty in September to stabbing and killing her boyfriend, Christian Rodriguez-Calvillo, 22, at their Milton-Freewater residence last June.
The settlement conference, which will be presided over by Judge Willam Cramer, an Oregon Circuit Court judge in Grant and Harney counties, allows for both sides to meet alongside Rodriguez-Cavillo's family in an attempt to settle the case before going to trial.
Record Tsosie's attorney, Kara Davis, said that from the defense's perspective, they didn't care whether the motion was approved or not.
"Our major concern is whatever will get us the best settlement," Davis told Brauer. "If you want to have the hearing tomorrow, we'll be here. If you want to have it after the settlement conference, if necessary, then we'll do that."
Davis said the findings in these hearings usually can be leveraged by the state during settlement negotiations. Davis confirmed she spoke with Record Tsosie about the motion, and they both were indifferent to holding Thursday's hearing.
In the original motion filed by Umatilla County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jaclyn Jenkins, the state argued the hearing would undermine the effectiveness of a settlement conference.
"Not only would these things be presented, but they would be adjudicated prior to trying to settle the case," the motion reads. "This is problematic because these are the very elements that are useful as tools in reaching a resolution in settlement."
The motion also argues that going forward with the hearing would "undermine judicial economy and possibly waste judicial resources."
District Attorney Dan Primus filed the motion heard on Wednesday and acknowledged the state was merely wanting the continuance to be considered again.
After Davis provided the court with the defense's perspective, Primus opted not to reassert the arguments in the motion and only told Brauer that the continuance was the request of the state at this time.
Brauer paused and mulled over the motion for a few moments before granting the approval and officially cancelling Thursday's hearing, which will be rescheduled after the settlement conference. Another status hearing has been set for March 4.
"Remember vividly, counsel, this is not to become a pattern of practice," Brauer said to end Wednesday's hearing.
Record Tsosie remains lodged at the Umatilla County Jail with her bail set at $10 million.
