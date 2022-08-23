PENDLETON — The community level of COVID-19 in Umatilla County was medium based on cases and hospitalizations, according to the most recent update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 18.
Morrow County's level was one of only two in Oregon rated high. The other was Malheur County.
The Umatilla County Health Department reported 67 new cases on Monday, Aug, 22, bringing the total cases to 24,709, or 30.9% of the county's 2020 population. Deaths with or from COVID-19 stayed the same at 240.
Morrow County reported five new cases Aug. 22, for a total of 3,204. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 remained 37.
The omicron variant surge in late 2021 and early 2022 has settled into a lower rate of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, but virus season looms in coming months.
"The (Oregon Health Sciences University) forecast is for numbers to continue to drop off," Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said. "But we worry about respiratory diseases in the fall, when people congregate indoors. Flu and COVID could go back up in October and November."
His crystal ball isn't better than anybody else's, Fiumara said.
"Our numbers were a little higher than the week before," he said,"but fluctuations aren't unusual. Hospitalizations are lower than a few weeks ago."
The Hermiston waste water readings are dropping, Fiumara noted.
"In general, they're going down slowly," he said. "I wish that we had better sequencing data. They're not current. The omicron BA.2 subvariant is dropping. The virus changes faster than we are able to keep up."
Fiumara's recommendations remain the same for keeping yourself and your family out of the hospital.
"I may sound like a stuck record," he said, "but if you're in a high risk category, we still recommend that you stay home if sick, wash your hands and get vaccinated."
Fiumara cautioned that the data are based on what is reported.
"It's not unusual for numbers to fluctuate," he noted. "It depends on the group. Our long-term care facility outreach means that case numbers may go up. We need information for protection in place of vulnerable people."
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell in Umatilla County in the CDC's Aug. 18 update. Deaths remained at about the same level as in the prior report.
The test positivity rate of 28.8% in Umatilla County on Aug. 18 was very high, suggesting cases are being significantly under counted. Even so, that rate was down 6.64 points during the prior seven days.
The CDC reported an average of 24 cases per day in Umatilla County, a 19% decrease from two weeks earlier. Since the beginning of the pandemic, reported cases have totaled 24,665, out of a 2020 population of 80,075, for a rate of 30.8%. Oregon's rate on Aug, 22 was 20.4%.
Umatilla County's rate of deaths attributed to COVID-19 was 300 per 100,000 residents, Morrow County's 304, Oregon's 195 and the nation's 316, based on 2020 populations.
Umatilla County set its single-day record for COVID-19 deaths with six reported Nov. 19, 2021.
