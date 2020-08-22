Glance Box

Fire managers are currently planning a public meeting for tomorrow, Sunday, August 23rd, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss fire status at the Meacham Complex.

Details will follow on Aug. 23, but the meeting will be a combination of virtual meeting (via Facebook) and in-person (respecting physical distancing standards). Anyone with internet connectivity is asked to join the meeting via a live Facebook feed on the Umatilla National Forest Facebook page.

Those without internet connectivity and in the immediate areas of the fires may join at the Wild Horse Resort’s “Pool Patio”. Mitigations will continue to be in place to reduce potential exposure to Covid-19 for the public and wildland firefighters associated with this incident.