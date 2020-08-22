PENDLETON — The largest fire at the Meacham Complex has grown up to 200 acres in size as “significant cultural and natural resources of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation” are being threatened by a number of fires Saturday, Aug. 22, according to a press release.
Three larger fires and numerous smaller fires less than one acre in size are still burning at the complex after lightning ignited them on Aug. 18. The fires have spread to 265 acres and are approximately 7% contained with 142 personnel stationed in the area.
“All of these fires are burning in rugged terrain, in a variety of fuels (grass, timber, and dead/down trees), and continue to be influenced significantly by gusty winds,” the release stated.
According to the release, crews aided by air support were making progress on the Horse Fire on Friday, Aug. 21, when wind pushed the blaze to the east and southeast, resulting in “significant fire growth.” The fire is the largest in the complex at between 100 and 200 acres and is threatening one structure as of Aug. 22.
Crews and engine resources made “excellent progress” on the Hager Ridge Fire, the release stated, and constructed containment lines on the fire’s western flank on Aug. 21. The fire is estimated at about 50 acres as it burns through “heavy fuels and timber” on its eastern flank.
The 896 Fire is estimated at up to 20 acres as of Aug. 22 after westerly winds caused some concerns about debris rolling or falling adjacent to the Union Pacific Railroad line in the area, the release stated.
Firefighters at the complex also recently reported the Grey Rock Fire, which has been held to just a ¼ of an acre in size as of Aug. 22.
Conditions in the area for Aug. 22 are expected to be sunny, hazy and breezy, the release stated, though temperatures are cooling and humidity recovery is improving, which should aid containment efforts.
“Today, hand crews will continue to aggressively work on suppression lines around these fires, capitalizing as much as possible by improved weather conditions. They will be supported by air resources as they are available,” the Aug. 22 release stated.
There are currently no road closures or evacuation orders in effect. Updates on the fires and announcements can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7038 and a public briefing is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.
