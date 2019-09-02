MISSION — Swirling dancers adorned with feathers, beads, bustles and fringe. A cacophony of colors. The rhythmic beat of the drum.

The pow wow had all the usual elements, but on a miniature scale. This was the Kidz Pow Wow, held Saturday on the lawn of the Tamástslikt Cultural Institute.

More than 20 children showed up for the event, dancing in a shaded circle ringed by family members watching from lawn chairs.

Two-year-old Ezrah Littlesinger looked at home in the dancing circle despite his toddlerhood.

The boy moved with grace and wore a mix of traditional and modern regalia. His beaded moccasins had been passed down through several cousins and siblings. He sported a whipstitched black hat, red vest, Snoopy medallion, breechcloth, shell necklace and imitation eagle-feather bustle that his mom called “a trainer.”

“He’ll learn to wear it and dance with it and care for it,” his mother Michelle Littlesinger said.

Real eagle feathers are considered sacred in Indian Country and Ezrah’s trainer will teach him reverence for the esteemed symbol of strength and power.

Ezrah, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, started dancing soon after he learned to walk. Michelle said the Roseburg family, which also includes Ezrah’s father Fernando and older Myrcene, travels to numerous pow wows during the summer. Myrcene wore moose-hide moccasins, ermine stoles and a dress adorned with cone-shaped bells of a jingle dancer.

“For us, it’s a tradition and a passion,” Michelle said. “They are learning different styles of dance.”

The event kicked off with a prayer from one of the tribal elders. She started in Cayuse, then spoke to the Creator in English.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for the precious children you bring to this land,” said Tessie Williams. “They are your footsteps.”

Afterwards, Williams sat next to her parked walker and sipped water as she watched the young dancers, which included some of her grandchildren. A soft smile lit her face.

Organizer Marjorie Waheneka, sitting at the registration table, watched the dancing with emotion.

“It’s an uplifting feeling seeing these children dancing,” she said into a microphone to the crowd. “Keep them going. That’s the only way our Indian ways will continue.”

Judging by the feelings of 7-year-old Abby Kordatzky, Waheneka has nothing to worry about. Abby said pow wows are fun.

“I love to dress up. I like to compete,” she said. “I like everything about dancing.”