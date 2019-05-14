Diggins receives Legacy Award

A longtime area farmer and rancher has received the Pendleton Cattle Barons’ annual Legacy Award.

George Diggins’ local farming roots go back to 1856 when his great-grandfather homesteaded near Milton-Freewater. His grandfather later started his own ranch in the Basket Mountain area (southeast of Weston), raising barley and cattle and running a threshing business. The family lost the ranch during the Depression, but eventually ventured back into the farming business, raising wheat and cattle.

Diggins reentered the ranching life after college, working on Frank Tubbs’ cattle and sheep operation in eastern Umatilla County. With Tubb’s tutelage, Diggins eventually got a loan, bought heifers and started his own small cow herd.

“I have been in debt ever since,” Diggins’ said, “but Frank helped me start out on my own and continue the ranching lifestyle that has been my life.”

Diggins broke away from his mentor in the 1970s and ran sheep on 160 acres of leased land, which he later inherited. In the 1980s, he traded sheep for cattle and a forest grazing permit. He expanded his operation to include wheat and hay, which he grows near the foothills of the Blue Mountains.

Diggins received the award for his dedication and support of youth and western ranching traditions. The rancher, who is known for growing high-quality hay that he sells in small bales to locals for their horses and cattle, donates hay to the Pendleton Cattle Barons and also occasionally to Umatilla County to feed abandoned horses. He lends equipment for unloading and feeding hay during the Pendleton Round-Up.

Diggins received a framed Cattle Barons poster and belt buckle recognizing his achievements.