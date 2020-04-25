PENDLETON — The country's largest privately held coffee drive-thru company is coming to Pendleton, the Pendleton Round-Up announced in a Facebook post Saturday morning.
Dutch Bros. Coffee will have a drive-thru location in the new building at the Pendleton Round-Up grounds, according to the post.
"In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, which was one of the many qualities we as an organization were looking for," the post stated. "We wanted a company that gave back in big ways."
The location will be owned and operated by Marc and Angela Lee, who first franchised a Dutch Bros. location in La Grande in 2007 before expanding to Hermiston in 2012.
According to the post, the Lees have donated 1% of their gross annual sales back to their communities and hold quarterly fundraising events, such as the Dutch Love Day in Hermiston where proceeds were donated to the Agape House.
The post didn't announce an opening date, and Pendleton Round-Up Publicity Director Pat Reay could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.
