ECHO - There is not a “no burn season” enforcement in the city of Echo meaning anyone can continue burning throughout the year, sparking concern in some parts of Umatilla County.
“In a desert area out here as dry as it gets, it is irresponsible to light a burn barrel and walk off and leave it,” said Echo resident Bobby Jo Schultz, as she discussed how her neighbors burn barrels of wood in their yard. “I’m concerned that the fire will spark and spread.”
Although Echo does not enforce a “no burn season” the fire district recommends residents to follow fire safety guidelines from the Department of Environmental Quality.
“So there is not a “no burn season” so a person is able to burn 365 days a year,” said Fire Chief Delbert Gehrke. “Technically you can burn legally as long as you follow DEQ guidelines.”
The Department of Environmental Quality monitors burning disposal waste methods in urban and rural Oregon. Since burning waste continues to be a significant practice for some residents, smoke activitally emits a number of air pollutants which can affect public health.
“Fire ordinance has two references - agriculture and residence,” said Umatilla County Code Enforcement Coordinator Gina Miller. “Everyday we have a zoom meeting and we make that decision at 6:00 AM based on meteorological information to allow residential or agricultural burning.”
According to Miller, one of the elements to consider a county wide “no burn” health advisory involves respiratory issues, lungs, chronic bronchitis, asthma, and more. Certain days involving large public events such as Round Up Pendleton, Whiskey Fest, and Walla Walla Fair would require a county wide “no burn” as well.
Since Echo is a fire district, if someone were reported burning illegal material such as tires, petroleum, rubber, plastic, wet garbage, or industrial waste then the fire department would arrive at the scene and put out the fire.
Echo has voluntary firefighters and not an official city fire department. Voluntary firefighters are unable to issue any citations or fines for such violations. However, the police department should be able to hand out citations and court summons for these nuscances, if the situation calls for it, and a fire marshall will be called upon, especially if the circumstances involve serious criminal matters such as arson.
“We don’t enforce anything, we just put out fires. Enforcing codes and ordinances is up to the city,” said Fire Chief Gehrke.
Firm seasonal burning ordinances fall under the umbrella of the Echo city council, but according to Umatilla County Code Enforcement Coordinator Gina Miller, all fire districts and cities follow a protocol which defers to both county and Department of Environmental Quality guidelines.
“If someone files a complaint and delivers the complaint to the city we look into it,” said City Administrator David Slaght.
According to Slaght, he has handed out code enforcements for yard weed, garbage, and more. But during his time as city administrator, he has not yet come across a reason to hand out any fire infractions. “We care about our constituents,” said Slaght.
As the summer nears and wildfire season commences in the Pacific Northwest. Umatilla County code enforcers and meteorologists are consistently working to help spread awareness to residents.
“We are sending out alerts for “no burn” days on our webpage, we have phone lines people can call, and for agriculturists we send out a mass emergency text we call a red flag, if certain weather conditions call for it,” said Umatilla County Code Enforcement Coordinator Gina Miller.
They also conduct particulate matter readings, a mixture of solid and liquid particles that are suspended in the air. Particulate matter readings are measured to describe pollutant levels both outdoor and indoor, where health impact from exposure considers the amount of particulate matter over a 24-hour period. These readings are vital for residents who suffer respiratory issues.
“This summer we will add a feature to give out health information to caution those with lung problems and asthma,” said Miller. “We don’t have the link up yet but it'll be up soon on the umatillacounty.gov website.”
Some city officials appear confident that Echo does not need to be concerned with such matters.
“We are fine as it currently stands. No complaints,” Fire Chief Gehrke.
