UMATILLA COUNTY — Nearly 30,0000 votes were counted in Umatilla County, amounting to a voter turnout of just under 58% as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Below are the unofficial results for each of the county-wide races and ballot measures before voters in Umatilla County at the end of Election Night.
Commissioner Position No. 3
Early results indicate Dan Dorran will be the next Umatilla County Commissioner after receiving more than 45% of the vote. While 4,000 voters opted not to weigh in on the race, Dorran carried 13,517 votes by the end of the night.
Dorian did not immediately return requests for comment from the East Oregonian.
HollyJo Beers, a Milton-Freewater resident and local leader of the Three Percenters, received roughly 35.5% of the vote as of 10 p.m. with a total of more than 10,000 votes. Though she was still waiting for results to become official, Beers told the East Oregonian on Nov. 3 that she felt her first county-wide campaign was a success either way.
"Even if he ends up beating me, I am still very proud of the number of people who stood behind me," she said. "I think it was a great showing for my first time out."
Dorran, a Hermiston resident and longtime member of the Umatilla County Fair Board, finished first in the crowded primary by about 10%, but Beers finished second to force a runoff in November.
More than 700 votes, or just over 3%, have also been counted for write-in candidates. Pat Maier, who finished third in the May primary, recently launched a write-in campaign.
Umatilla County Sheriff
Incumbent Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan has received nearly 74% of the votes cast in his unopposed race for a third term. Of the 29,547 ballots cast so far, just over 400 went to write-in candidates and another 7,302 didn't vote at all.
Measure 30-145 — Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance
The Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance is on its way to approval in Umatilla County, with 61% of ballots counted so far in approval of the ordinance to about 39% that voted no.
The ordinance prevents Umatilla County and its employees from devoting resources or participating in the enforcement of any law or regulation that affects an individual’s right to bear arms, firearm accessories, or ammunition.
Individuals who violate the ordinance would be subject to a $2,000 fine, the measure states, and “corporations” would be subject to a $4,000 fine. The measure includes exceptions for regulation of firearms for those convicted of felony crimes or the prosecution of crimes involving firearms, and allows for an individual’s “voluntary” participation in firearm regulation.
Similar ballot measures were up to voters in Clatsop, Columbia and Coos counties, and early results from those counties show each of those counties leaning no on the ordinance.
Despite voters' approval, the ordinance could face legal challenges and may have limited impact on the local regulation of firearms.
Measure 30-146 — Pilot Rock School Bond
Early returns have Pilot Rock voters approving a bond for the Pilot Rock School District at 58% yes to 42% no.
The 30-year general obligation bond would raise $4 million from taxpayers within the Pilot Rock School District at a rate of approximately $1.06 per $1,000 assessed property value, with another $4 million in funding being matched by the state if it passes.
The $8 million in funding will be used for a litany of improvement projects for the district’s aging schools, including safety improvements to buildings, reaching compliance with ADA and Title IX regulations, replacing the district’s bus barn, improving and adding athletic facilities, and addressing other previously deferred maintenance in the district.
The district’s youngest school was built in 1955, and since then there have been relatively few major renovation or improvement projects to its facilities.
This story will be updated throughout the night as results become available.
