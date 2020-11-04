ECHO — Echo mayor Jeannie Hampton lost her bid for reelection against challenger Chad Ray.
Ray, who is a city councilor, has received 56.54% of the votes, while Hampton has 41.83% of the 306 votes cast, according to results released on 12:55 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Three candidates ran for the city's three open at-large seats, with current city councilor Tammie Williams leading the pack with 31.65% of the votes, while Jessica Holben had 29.20% and Richard Thew had 28.29%. More than 650 votes were cast.
Stanfield council, mayor races unopposed
STANFIELD — Stanfield's city councilors and mayor ran unopposed this election and all will return for another term.
Mayor Tom McCann received 94.48% of the vote, with 36 write-in votes against him. He has been mayor since 1995.
In a three-way race for three at-large council seats, incumbent Susan Whelan led the vote with 35.29% of the vote, while incumbent Don Tyrrell received 31.19% and incumbent Ralph "Butch" Parrish Jr. received 30.94%.
Whelan has been on the council since January 2017, Tyrrell since 1983 and Parrish since May 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.