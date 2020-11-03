UMATILLA — Election result posted on Tuesday, Nov. 3, showed the two incumbents for the Umatilla City Council with a large lead and former mayor Daren Dufloth ahead in a third race.
Dufloth and Devon Mitchell are vying for position No. 2, previously occupied by Michael Roxbury, who did not run for reelection. Results posted by Umatilla County at 10 p.m. showed Dufloth with 52.25% of the vote.
Dufloth, who owns The Bridge (previously known as Riverside Sports Bar and Lounge) with his wife, Paulette, has served on the city council before and was mayor from 2017 until 2019 before being defeated by current Mayor Mary Dedrick when he ran for a second term. He said he was looking forward to serving the city again if results held steady in his favor.
"I'm just excited to see where we're going to go and be a member of the team going forward," he said.
Incumbent Ashley Wheeler was running for a second term in position No. 4 against challenger Isis Ilias. Initial results showed her with 77% of the vote.
Wheeler, a business owner and the office manager at Edward Jones Investments, was appointed to the position in 2018. She couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Ivan Gutierrez, Ilias's husband, ran against incumbent Roak TenEyck for position No. 6 on the council. Initial results showed TenEyck leading with 58.89% of the vote.
TenEyck was appointed to the council in 2013 and successfully ran to keep the position in 2017. He is a crop advisor for Simplot Grower Solutions. He said he was feeling good about the prospect of serving another term.
"I'm ready, willing and able," he said. "There's so much good stuff that's ready to go. It's an exciting time to be involved in Umatilla."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.