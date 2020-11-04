ATHENA — Just 36 votes separate the candidates in the race for the next mayor of Athena.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, incumbent mayor Rebecca Schroeder leads Sally Thompson 52.66%-47.19% with 659 returned votes.
Schroeder, 59, is a teacher and small business owner and has served on Athena’s Council, other county and city committees and in leadership at her church.
Thompson is retired from Oregon’s adult corrections system and is now serving as president of the Athena City Council. She also served on the city’s cemetery board.
In the race for Position 4 on the Athena City Council, Jesse Bonifer, who works at an Athena-based tarp and cover business, leads Douglas Harral 56.86%-42.65% with 612 votes cast in the race. Harral is a network administrator.
Ray leads in Echo mayor race
ECHO — Challenger Chad Ray leads incumbent mayor Jeannie Hampton by 45 votes in the race for Echo mayor.
Ray, who is a city councilor, has received 56.54% of the votes, while Hampton has 41.83% of the 306 votes cast.
Current city councilor Tammie Williams leads three candidates for at-large seats on the city council. Williams has received 31.65%, while Jessica Holben has 29.20% and Richard Thew has 28.29%. More than 650 votes have been cast in the race.
