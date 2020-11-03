MORROW COUNTY — Early election results put Morrow County's voter turnout just shy of 75%, with 5,056 votes cast of the county's 6,755 registered voters.
Below are the results for each of the county-wide races before voters in Morrow County as of 8 p.m.
Commissioner Position No. 1
Incumbent Jim Doherty is likely headed back for another four-year term on the Morrow County Board of Commissioner after early results showed a 61.08% to 38.79% lead for him over challenger Joel Peterson. After taking in the early results, Doherty said Nov. 3 that he was "overwhelmed" by the support from voters.
"I just hope I can live up to that over the next four years," he said. "It just really drives you forward."
Doherty, a local cattle rancher who was first elected in 2016, also serves as the president of the Association of Oregon Counties and he's "loved" being able to serve as commissioner so far.
"I don't really have an agenda to carry forward, I just want to kind of keep my ear to the ground and listen to what the folks wants," Doherty said.
Of the 4,648 votes cast in the race and reported so far, Doherty holds an advantage of 2,839 votes to 1,803 for Peterson.
Peterson, a farmer from Ione who was previously elected to the Ione School Board and appointed to the Morrow County Planning Commission, forced a runoff with Doherty after receiving 38.25% of the primary vote in May.
Peterson did not immediately return calls for comment from the East Oregonian.
Sheriff
Incumbent Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack is leading challenger Mark Pratt with 60.25% of the vote to 39.66% as of 8 p.m. Matlack has been elected four times to lead the county sheriff’s office and is currently holding off Pratt, a former sheriff’s deputy who is now a sergeant with the Boardman Police Department.
There have been 4,833 votes tallied in the race so far, with Matlack carrying 2,912 to 1,917 for Pratt.
Treasurer
After advancing to the general election by a margin of just 16 votes over the primary’s third-place finisher, Jaylene Papineau opened with a significant lead of 61.59% to 37.92% for SaBrina Bailey Cove to be the county's next treasurer.
Bailey Cove, a county accounting clerk from Ione, finished first in the primary with 30.6% of the vote at the time.
As of 8 p.m., Papineau is leading with 2,670 votes to 1,644 for Bailey Cove.
Justice of the Peace
Early results have the county’s Justice of the Peace position as the tightest race so far, with incumbent Glen Diehl of Heppner leading with 52.28% of the vote. Theresa Crawford, also of Heppner, is trailing at 47.67% as of 8 p.m.
Just fewer than 200 votes currently separate the two candidates, with Diehl receiving 2,393 total votes to 2,182 for Crawford.
Crawford, a chief deputy clerk with the county, finished first in the May primary with 42.2% of the vote. But Diehl, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Kate Brown at the beginning of 2020, triggered a runoff by finishing second with 39.7% of the vote.
This story will be updated throughout the night as results become available.
