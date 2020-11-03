BOARDMAN — Paul Keefer took an early lead in the race for Boardman mayor Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Keefer, a fifth-grade teacher in the Morrow County School District, received 55.58% of the 815 returned votes as of 8 p.m., easily outdistancing incumbent Sandy Toms.
Toms, who is seeking a third term, has 26.26% of the vote and Jonathan Tallman received 17.3% of the early votes.
The winner will serve a four-year term.
The race for three at-large seats on the Boardman City Council was close in the early returns.
Paul Beagle leads seven candidates with 20.05% of the 2,135 votes tallied at 8 p.m. Incumbent Katy Norton is just behind with 19.11% and Brenda Profitt is third with 18.08%. Jennifer Leighton (14.43%), incumbent David Jones (12.69%), Isaac Alvin Williams (11.66%) and Chandler Schaak (3.42%) round out the field.
The top three vote getters will serve a four-year term.
Boardman Rural Fire Protection District's efforts for a general obligation bond of nearly $8.5 million for the construction of a new fire station and purchase of new vehicles and equipment is off to a good start. Nearly 70% of voters are in favor of the proposal as of 8 p.m.
The 20-year bond would remain at a fixed rate of $0.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value for all residents within the district, which stretches for 330 square miles and serves approximately 7,000 people.
Early election results put Morrow County's voter turnout just shy of 75%, with 5,056 votes case of the 6,755 registered voters.
Irrigon council race fairly even
IRRIGON — Morrow County Sheriff Kenneth Matlack led a field of four candidates for four at large-seats on the Irrigon City Council.
Matlack leads with 28.87% of the early votes, followed by Daren Strong (23.79%), Marlina Serratos (23.44%) and Wesley “Alan” Carnhan (21.73%).
Matlack, Avila and Carnahan are all incumbents.
The winner will serve a four-year term.
This story will be updated throughout the night as results become available.
