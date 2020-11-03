Boardman council race comes into focus

BOARDMAN — The top challengers for three at-large seats on the Boardman City Council separated themselves from the pack.

Paul Beagle leads seven candidates with 20.11% of the 2,213 votes as of 3 p.m on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Incumbent Katy Norton is just behind with 19.25% and Brenda Profitt is third with 18.12%. Jennifer Leighton (14.46%), incumbent David Jones (12.65%), Isaac Alvin Williams (11.52%) and Chandler Schaak (3.34%) round out the field.

The top three vote getters will serve a four-year term.

The day after the election, the city announced it was accepting applications for a vacancy on the city council after councilor Brandon Hammond’s resignation from the council was accepted during their Nov. 3 meeting. Hammond is moving out of the area.

Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest to City Manager Karen Pettigrew by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. Candidates must have lived in Boardman for at least 12 months prior to the appointment.

— East Oregonian