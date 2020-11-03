BOARDMAN — Paul Keefer had a lifelong dream of one day becoming a mayor and on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the dream became reality.
With nearly 75% of ballots counted by the Morrow County Clerk, Keffer holds a commanding lead over incumbent Sandy Toms. Keefer has 55.67% of the 846 total votes as of noon on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Toms, who was seeking a third term, received 26.36% of the vote, while Jonathan Tallman garnered 17.14%.
“It has always been a lifelong goal to (run for mayor),” he said. “And I had a couple people come up to me and say, ‘Hey, you need to run for mayor.’ I told them that I was actually thinking about running for city council, but they were like, ‘No, you’re running for mayor.’ And then I had a buddy at the fire department. They all ganged up and said that you really need to run and make this goal a reality. And here we are.”
Toms is happy with her eight-year run as mayor of Boardman.
“I am a humble person and I know that the council and myself made a lot of sound decisions,” Toms said by email. “I promised when I got elected eight years ago that we would have more homes come to Boardman, and it is happening now and since I was elected. We have a new Rec Center, a bond passed for sewer and water updates. I wish Paul Keefer well and hope that he continues good staff relationships and council relationships.”
Keefer, who served on the Boardman City Council from 2002 to 2004, said he’s eager to get to work and begin rewarding the faith voters showed in him at the polls.
“I need to try to direct the council and work with the city manager to what changes can we do and what can we do that would take the city in the next four years to a different point above and beyond where we’re at,” he said. “We’re really on the cusp of just exploding.”
Tallman, the son of former Morrow County Judge Terry Tallman, said he was disappointed with the results of his first foray into politics.
“I’m disappointed, but, I mean, I understand with everything that is going on,” he said. “I am really excited about Paul Keefer (being mayor).”
