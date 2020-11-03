SALEM — Nicotine users in Oregon will face increased costs for their products of choice starting Jan. 1, after Oregonians voted on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to set higher cigarette, vape and cigar taxes.
Measure 108 passed the hurdle with 66.84% of the vote. The measure raises Oregon’s cigarette tax to $2 per pack, a 67-cent boost over the current tax, and raises the per-cigar tax from 50 cents to $1. It also would extend the tax to vaping products, such as electronic cigarettes. The Oregon Health Authority would use the money to fund health care for low-income people as well as on programs aimed at tobacco-related diseases.
Products for tobacco-use cessation and for marijuana vaping are exempted from the measure.
The increased tax puts Oregon on a par with rates in California and Washington.
Supporters have raised more than $13.5 million — far outstripping opponents, who raised a mere $7,000.
It’s a huge contrast from 2007, when major tobacco companies spent what was then a record of $12 million to defeat an 85-cent tax increase.
Opposition arguments were filed by the Taxpayers Association of Oregon and Eric Fruits, a vice president of the Cascade Policy Institute, a free market think tank in Portland.
“We are proud to be part of this extraordinary effort to protect health care for the 1 in 4 Oregonians who rely on the Oregon Health Plan for coverage and save lives through vaping and tobacco reduction and prevention,” said Lisa Vance, chief executive for Providence Health & Services-Oregon, of the results.
Measure 107, which would amend the Oregon Constitution to make it clear that campaign contributions can be capped, won with 78.79% of the vote. A 1997 Oregon Supreme Court ruling threw out limits on free-speech grounds, but in 2016 and 2018 voters in Multnomah County and Portland, respectively, approved local contribution limits to raise the issue again. After lawmakers referred the measure to the ballot, in April the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the county's limits — but the ballot measure aims to set out the legal lay of the land clearly.
Polls have shown overwhelming support for campaign contribution limits, so the outcome is not a surprise. Supporters raised barely more than $170,000 to support the measure.
The campaign faced little opposition outside of ballot arguments against filed by the Taxpayers’ Association of Oregon and Kyle Markley, the Libertarian candidate for secretary of state.
