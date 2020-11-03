MORROW COUNTY — State Rep. Greg Smith, the dean of the Oregon House, is returning to Salem for an 11th term.
Facing a challenge from Democrat Roland Ruhe, an Irrigon contractor, Smith was leading with 76% of the vote with more than 25,000 votes on the books.
During his last term, Smith faced scrutiny from media across the state for potential conflicts of interest between his personal business and his work in the Legislature.
But the investigative reporting didn’t seem to affect Smith politically. He faced no opposition in the Republican primary on his way easily winning the general election.
This story will be updated throughout the night as results become available.
