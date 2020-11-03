HERMISTON — Election results released at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, showed incumbent David McCarthy would likely be losing his seat on the Hermiston City Council.
The results showed McCarthy at the bottom of a tight five-person race for four at-large seats on the council, with 18.61% of the vote.
Even if he loses his at-large seat, however, he will have another chance to stay on the council by applying to the recently-vacated seat representing Ward IV, which the council plans to fill after the election. McCarthy said he had already turned in an application to be considered for that appointment in case he didn't win one of the at-large seats.
In first place was incumbent Doug Primmer, with 20.83% of the vote. Primmer said he took that as a sign that people trusted him to represent their interest on the council.
"I don't rule; I serve," he said. "I've never viewed myself in any other manner. I'm here to serve the people and I appreciate their trust in me."
In second place was newcomer Maria Duron, with 20.48% of the vote. Duron, a family engagement specialist for Hermiston School District, said Tuesday night that she mostly wanted to thank God, her family, and everyone who supported her during her campaign, including those who placed yard signs, helped her launch a digital campaign and printed up flyers.
"It has been an incredible journey for me," she said in a text message.
In third place was Nancy Peterson, with 19.81% of the vote. The accessibility specialist for Columbia Basin College was running for the council for the first time and said she was thrilled to be doing so well. She said she thought her success came from previous advocacy work in the community and by "dominating" Facebook during the campaign.
"This is fantastic. I'm thrilled with the honor and we've got some work to do," she said.
Rod Hardin, who has already served 28 years on the city council and is retired from a previous career as principal of Hermiston Christian School, was in fourth after the initial results came in, with 19.37% of the vote. He said serving on the council has been a pleasure, that he loves Hermiston and that he would love to continue serving.
"I've really enjoyed it all these years," he said.
Altogether, 311 votes separated first place and last place in the race as of 10 p.m.
