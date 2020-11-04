UMATILLA COUNTY — Unofficial results indicate that 57% of Umatilla County voters said yes to enacting an ordinance to preemptively prevent regulation of firearms.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance prevents Umatilla County and its employees from devoting resources or participating in the enforcement of any law or regulation that affects an individual’s right to bear arms, firearm accessories, or ammunition.
Individuals who violate the ordinance would be subject to a $2,000 fine, the measure states, and “corporations” would be subject to a $4,000 fine. The measure includes exceptions for regulation of firearms for those convicted of felony crimes or the prosecution of crimes involving firearms, and allows for an individual’s “voluntary” participation in firearm regulation.
More than 18,000 voters approved the ordinance, with 35% of voters, or roughly 11,500, voting no on it. Another 8% of Umatilla County voters who cast a ballot didn’t weigh in on the issue at all.
Similar ordinances were also before voters this year in Coos, Columbia and Clatsop counties, all of which are headed toward rejection, according to early results from each of those counties.
Voters approve $8 million bond for Pilot Rock schools
PILOT ROCK — Early returns have Pilot Rock voters approving a bond to make improvements in the Pilot Rock School District at roughly 60% yes to 40% no.
The 30-year general obligation bond would raise $4 million from taxpayers within the Pilot Rock School District at a rate of approximately $1.06 per $1,000 assessed property value, with another $4 million in funding being matched by the state if it passes.
The $8 million in funding will be used for a number of improvement projects for the district’s aging schools, including safety improvements to buildings, reaching compliance with ADA and Title IX regulations, replacing the district’s bus barn, improving and adding athletic facilities, and addressing other previously deferred maintenance in the district.
The district’s newest school was built in 1955, and since then there have been relatively few major renovation or improvement projects to its facilities.
Boardman Fire District gets approval for new fire station
BOARDMAN — Boardman Rural Fire Protection District efforts for a general obligation bond of nearly $8.5 million for the construction of a new fire station and purchase of new vehicles and equipment was off to a good start. Nearly 70% of voters are in favor of the proposal as of noon on Nov. 4.
The 20-year bond would remain at a fixed rate of $0.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value for all residents within the district, which stretches for 330 square miles and serves approximately 7,000 people.
Lexington passes two ballot measures
LEXINGTON — Just over 150 ballots had been counted from the small town of Lexington as of noon on Nov. 4, and a majority agreed to pass two ballot measures raising tax funds for its general operating fund and its fire department.
Voters approved Measure 25-83 to renew a five-year local option tax for the fire department with over 80% of the vote, which amounted to 122 total votes in favor. While the margin was slimmer, Measure 25-85 to impose a five-year local option tax for the general operating fund passed with over 60%, which amounted to 94 votes in favor.
