PENDLETON — Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan will serve another term after running unopposed this election.
According to results posted noon on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Rowan received 97.96% of the vote, with 500 write-in votes cast out of a total of 24,014.
This will be Rowan’s third term, after first being elected in 2012. According to information he previously provided the East Oregonian, his law enforcement career began in 1989 as a civilian employee of the sheriff’s office before he became a deputy the following year.
He spent 10 years with Hermiston Police Department between 1995 and 2005 before returning to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office to serve as undersheriff.
