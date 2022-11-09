The following results of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election for contested national, statewide and local elections are from Oregon Secretary of State's Elections Division. The results are unofficial but accurate as of 2 p.m. Nov. 9.
FEDERAL RACES
U.S. Senator
Ron Wyden (D) 55.6%
Jo Rae Perkins (R) 41.6%
U.S. Representative
Cliff Bentz (R) 67%
Joe Yetter (D) 32.8%
STATE RACES
Governor
Tina Kotek (D) 46.2%
Christine Drazan (R) 44.2%
House District 58
Bobby Levy (R) 83.6%
Jesse Bonifer (L) 15.2%
LOCAL RACES
Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, Position 1
Cindy Timmons 55.6%
Susan Bower 44%
Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, Position 2
John Shafer (incumbent) 62.8%
HollyJo Beers 36.9%
Athena City Council, Position 1
Wayne Kostur (incumbent) 43.9%
Justin Mitchell 31.7%
Anthony Cooksley 24.4%
Helix City Council, Position 6
Zach Buckley 58%
Robert Park 39.5%
Pilot Rock City Council, at-large (vote for three)
Rhonda Hinkle Lazinka 26.7%
Tegan Kaneaster 26.9%
Tiffany Schademan 17.3%
Paula Evoniuk 14.6%
Aliina Kirby 12%
Ukiah City Council, Position 4
Linda Kerr 59%
Robert Johnson 39.7%
Umatilla, Mayor
Caden Sipe 59.9%
Lyle Smith 39.8%
Umatilla City Council, Position 3
Katie McMillan 53.6%
Tina Ridings 45.7%
Umatilla City Council, Position 5
Dennis McMillan 64.9%
Ian Coyle 34.6%
Weston City Council, at-large (vote for two)
Jennifer Lantz 33.9%
Greg Phillips 37.2%
Shawn Monaco 23.4%
Dan McLind 4.5%
Boardman City Council, at-large (vote for three)
Roy Drago Jr. 24.5%
Karen Pettigrew 23.4%
Isaac Williams 22.8%
Jonathan Tallman 14%
Ione City Council, Position 2
Beverly Benson 70.2%
Sabrina Bailey Cave 29.2%
Irrigon City Council, at-large (vote for three)
Michelle Patton 17.5%
Heather Bishop 16.4%
Benjamin Calvert 15.7%
Gayland Bledsoe 15.2%
Hector Cano 13.1%
Margaret Anderson 11.2%
Melvin Lambert 9.5%
STATEWIDE MEASURES
Measure 111, guaranteeing heath care as a right
Yes 49.9%
No 50%
Measure 112, removing slavery language from Oregon Constitution
Yes 54.8%
No 45.2%
Measure 113, curtailing lawmaker walkouts
Yes 68%
No 32%
Measure 114, regulating firearms
Yes 50.7%
No 49.3%
LOCAL MEASURES (not psilocybin-related)
Morrow County
25-88 requiring public meetings on moving Oregon-Idaho border
Yes 61.4%
No 38.7%
Umatilla School District
30-158 approving bonds for school facilities
Yes 53.2%
No 46.8%
McKay Dam Fire District
7-410 approving tax for fire protection services
Yes 64.2%
No 35.8%
