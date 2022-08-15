BOARDMAN — Boardman is looking to fill two vacancies on its city council.
The Boardman Clerk’s Office announced the city needs to fill the seat Katy Norton left when she resigned July 12 due to moving away from the area. And Paul Beagle’s resignation July 15 for personal issues created the second opening on the council. The city council accepted both resignations at its Aug. 2 meeting.
Both terms expire Dec. 31, 2024. The Boardman City Council is seeking letters of interest from individuals willing to be considered for appointment to fill the vacancies. Anyone interested must have resided in the city of Boardman during the 12 months immediately preceding the appointment and be a registered voter, according to the announcement from the Boardman Clerk’s Office.
Letters of interest must be received no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 24 to City Manager Karen Pettigrew at Boardman City Hall for consideration. The city council will interview the candidates, and appoint the new councilors at the Sept. 6 council meeting.
In a related matter, the filing deadline for residents in Boardman seeking office in the November election is 5 p.m. Aug. 30.
The clerk’s office reported the city council has three positions open in the election with terms ending Dec. 31, 2026. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, reside within the city limits and have lived within the city limits 12 months immediately preceding election day and be a registered voter no less than 20 days immediately preceding the election.
Residents who wish to file for city council can obtain filing packets Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Boardman City Hall.
