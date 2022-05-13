Candidates for Position 2 on Umatilla County Board of Commissioners address issues, plans

UMATILLA COUNTY — Nine candidates are vying in this election for two seats on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners.
The Position 1 seat is open and has drawn six candidates: Bob Barton of Hermiston, Jesse Bonifer of Athena, Susan Bower of Pendleton, David Nelson of Pendleton, Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater and Alvin Young of Hermiston.
For Position 2, Commissioner John Shafer is running for reelection against HollyJo Beers and Rick Pullen, both of Pendleton.
The East Oregonian contacted each candidate and asked them to answer the same set of questions and to limit the length of their answers.
1) What is your biographical information, including age, occupation and education? (200 words max)
2) What is your current or past political or public service experience? (200 words max)
3) Homelessness is a significant problem in Umatilla County. If you are elected, what is your plan to address homelessness in the county? (400 words max)
4) List and discuss your top three goals if you are to be elected. (500 words max)
The EO edited answers for readability, style, punctuation, grammar and to keep answers within the word limit of each question. Due to space constrains in print, the responses to background and experience are online at www.eastoregonian.com. The EO published responses from Position 1 candidates on Thursday, May 12. These are the responses from Position 2 candidates.
Candidates are in alphabetical order of last names.
HollyJo Beers, retired
Biographical information
HollyJo Beers, retired, graduated from Pilot Rock High School.
Attended Blue Mountain Community College two-and-half years, Eastern Oregon University — bachelor’s of science in liberal arts with minors in history and criminal justice (summa cum laude). Mother of five, several grandchildren. Previously elected to Pilot Rock City Council and as a precinct committee person in 2018.
Work history includes Umatilla County deputy clerk under Dean Fouquette; reserve police officer, Umatilla, five years; code enforcement officer, Umatilla, one-and-half years, reserve police officer (solo qualified) Pilot Rock, one year. Federal Highway Administration; owner/publisher of two small newspapers in Umatilla County, including Camas Prairie Times and Pilot Rock Sentinel. Authored two books: “Camas Prairie Country: A History of Ukiah/Albee” and “My Mother Was a Hunter: No Annie Oakley, but Certainly a Calamity Jane.”
What is your current or past political or public service experience?
My political service experience includes being elected to serve on the Pilot Rock City Council and being elected as a Precinct Committee Person for the Republican Party (2018). I am also politically active in my role as Lead for Umatilla County III%. I was instrumental in passing the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance in Umatilla County. As such, I have held rallies at the Capitol in Salem as well as many in Umatilla County, pressing the need for freedom of medical choice and Constitutional rights. I have written, called and emailed legislators advocating for just laws and accountability. I have become well acquainted with many people across the state of Oregon who are politically active, either running for office or standing up for the people in the state.
In addition, my public service includes my six years as a reserve police officer and one-and-half years as a code enforcement officer. I ran for county commissioner in 2020 and made it into the top two in the primary.
If you are elected, what is your plan to address homelessness in the county?
My plan to address homelessness in Umatilla County is complicated, as is the problem. I see five reasons for homelessness. They include lack of affordable housing, mental health problems, drug/alcohol abuse and homelessness as a choice.
The causes of homelessness stem from the economy, the lack of housing, the lack of help for mental health problems, the lack of drug/alcohol treatment centers and the lame law making many drugs legal.
Dealing first with mental health and drug/alcohol problems, I believe that much of the problem lies with the recent legislation making possession of hard drugs no longer a crime. The people were duped by the language of the lenient drug law they voted on. There needed to be treatment centers in place prior to legalizing drugs. Now we are in a situation where drug use is rampant and there are no consequences. We must fix that by building the treatment centers for drugs and alcohol. Building shelters will not cure the problem if the residents do not commit and follow through on treatment, which must be a priority. In addition, the sheriff’s office needs a bigger budget to ensure an adequate number of officers are available in all parts of the county to more efficiently deal with the crime associated with these problems.
The lack of affordable housing has caused many to live on the streets or in their vehicles, including children or the children are farmed out to relatives (they are still considered homeless). Rents in Umatilla County are skyrocketing. A two-bedroom modest duplex can run upwards of $1,200. Many apartments are up in the $1,200 to $1,800 range. Make it easier and cheaper for builders to build houses by incentives such as tax cuts or working with state agencies to cut some of the red tape caused by too many rules and regulations. Expand the urban boundaries, utilize land not suitable for farming and give people a reason to want to live in this county.
List and discuss your top three goals if you are to be elected.
The first of my top three goals if I am elected is to make sure that our county government is run according to the Constitution. I do not believe in infringing on people’s rights, whether that means forcing citizens to follow along with mandates by the state, taking people’s property without due process, granting special favors to one sector of the people or enforcing laws that are contrary to the Constitution. We are a home charter county, and we can decide many things that our county will or will not subscribe to under the law.
Secondly, the homeless crisis is paramount to me. I see the interrelation of homelessness, drug legalization and abuse, alcohol abuse and mental health issues (which may or may not be due to drug/alcohol abuse), as the biggest influencers of crime in Umatilla County. We must address the issue of homelessness as it relates to these problems. So, perhaps for those with problems, a set of tiny houses, coupled with mandatory treatment for the problems is the answer, but only if the person is working toward an answer for their problem. I also recognize that the cost of housing is prohibitive even to those who do not suffer from these problems and needs to be addressed. Make Umatilla County more affordable where housing is concerned. Instead of attempting to simply bring in “a more educated workforce” and high-priced apartments, we need to address the housing problems of those already here.
As for the third goal, I believe that small businesses are the driving force that keeps a county alive. We need to encourage and assist small businesses to thrive. So many were lost during the COVID shutdowns. We, as a county, cannot afford that anymore than the business owners could. Assisting those companies, encouraging new ones to start and refusing to shut down again due to state mandates are primary goals Umatilla County should work on. I do not know where all the “COVID money” went to, but I do know that too many small store owners went out of business when they should have had some assistance.
Rick Pullen, 57, Pendleton
Biographical information
My name is Rick Pullen, I am 57 years old and the fourth generation born and raised here in Umatilla County with the fifth and sixth generation coming up right behind me.
Educational background, Pendleton High School; Blue Mountain Community College, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), San Antonio, Texas; Federal Emergency Management Agency Emergency Management Institute.
Prior property appraiser for Umatilla County for 14 years with 10 years in management as the chief appraiser; public health emergency preparedness coordinator; big box retail management converting general stores to super centers; veteran U.S. Army Combat Medical Team Leader Europe six years.
What is your current or past political or public service experience?
In my work background I have 10 years of county management and over 20 years in governmental work experience in total.
I’ve work in emergency management where I wrote the emergency plans for public health and prepared and organized the trainings for multiple agencies to be able to work together when disaster strikes.
I’ve worked with Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, FEMA, Homeland Security and state Emergency Management.
I have been a volunteer deputy with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for search and rescue where I also serve on the board of directors and as an emergency planner.
And finally, I served six years as a combat medical specialist in the 1990s with the United States Army.
If you are elected, what is your plan to address homelessness in the county?
With the passing of Oregon House Bill 3115, cities will be required to provide shelters or places for homeless people and transients to camp by January 2023. The roll the county needs to play in the homeless crisis will be to provide assistants to our communities so they will be in compliance with this new law.
As your county commissioner, I will work with our state and federal legislators on finding funding to help mitigate the issue, not necessarily of the chronically homeless, but of the low-income individuals or families that have lost access to housing and are in the transition of searching for new housing.
I would be working on the front end of this with "housing assistant programs" to help families and individuals keep their homes or to get into new homes.
1. Security deposit and rent assistants programs.
2. Educational programs on financial budgeting.
3. Job assistants or new skill training programs.
4. Working on more felon friendly home and job opportunities.
5. Eviction assistants due to emergencies.
These are things we can do to help ease the burden of homelessness in our county.
List and discuss your top three goals if you are to be elected.
1. Affordable housing
A couple of the issues are, available land, development cost and our property tax system.
In the past 10 years the cost of housing in Umatilla County has increased over 10%. Per the most recent housing analysis Pendleton and Hermiston alone has over 1400 undeveloped parcels, some are unbuildable lots but most of those are oversized subdividable lots. Example, two city lots are currently being developed and will provide over 100 residential units.
As for the roll the county could play:
Help developers by decreasing lot size requirements in some location which would increase number of lots that can be subdivided.
Look into changing zoning in areas where land isn't being used as zoned.
Work with state and federal legislators on infrastructure grants.
Working with Department of Land Conservation & Development for expanding UGB and applying for variances.
Working in assessment, I have seen what affects our current tax system has on development cost, and I am aware of changes that need to be made and have the connections at the state level to start addressing those issues.
Bringing in family wage jobs is part of affordable housing, and I will do everything in my power to see all our communities prosper.
2. Security
Emergency preparedness needs to be a higher priority in Umatilla County. Today, threats come to us in many different ways. The floods of 2019 and 2020 left many county residents in ruin. Also in 2020, multiple counties were hit with ransomware shutting down computer systems completely and costing these counties hundreds of thousands of dollars in ransom payments to reactivate the county computer systems bringing them back up online. Having a background in emergency preparedness, I believe it is time we start being more proactive, not just reactive.
3. County charter
We the people of Umatilla County voted to have a home rule county with a charter to guide our commissioners.
When your county Charter Review Committee works 18 months on a volunteer basis and brings their recommendations forward to the county commissioners, it is the expectation of the committee that the commissioners would honor their invested time and bring these recommendations to the public for a vote. When they do not, this is denying the people of Umatilla County the choice to decide how they want their county governed.
As your county commissioner I will not hold this office so tightly that it prohibits the public from having their voices heard. Our county is made up of many communities and diverse groups small and large. As a county we all deserve a seat at the table to collaborate and cooperate with each other. I believe when it comes to the overall wellbeing of our county, every voice should be heard. We are all allowed one vote and it is not my right to take yours from you. If elected, I will follow the charter as designed, giving true transparency and power back to the people of Umatilla County.
John Shafer, 50, Umatilla County commissioner
Biographical information
My name is John Shafer. I grew up in Athena and am a graduate of Weston McEwen High School. I am 50 years of age. I am the incumbent Umatilla County commissioner for Position No. 2. I have a degree in criminal justice. I am a graduate of the following: The County College Program through Association of Oregon Counties, Oregon State Sheriff’s Association’s Command College and Supervisor School, Oregon Executive Development Institute, and the High Performance Leadership Academy through the National Association of Counties.
Prior to being elected as your commissioner, I worked for Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for 18.5 years. After five-and-half years I was promoted to the rank of sergeant where I spent the remaining 13 years of my career at the sheriff’s office. My beautiful wife, Amy Shafer, and I will be married 27 years next month. We have two sons, Michael and Matthew Shafer, who also graduated from Weston McEwen High School. After graduating from Harvard College, Michael now lives in Washington, D.C., as an intelligence analyst, and Matthew is attending bible college and a discipleship program through LIFE Church in Walla Walla, Washington.
What is your current or past political or public service experience?
I am the incumbent Umatilla County Commissioner. I have been active in many areas in this role, including the vice chair of AOC’s Public Safety Committee. I am a member of the Commission on Statewide Law Enforcement Standards of Conduct and Discipline. I am also a vice chair on the NaCO Public Safety Law Enforcement Committee. I have built relationships that allow me to be a great advocate for Umatilla County. I have earned the endorsements of all three of our state elected leaders: Sen, Bill Hansell, Rep. Greg Smith and Rep. Bobby Levy. I have also earned the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz. These relationships allow me to continue to be an effective leader for Umatilla County. Prior to being a commissioner, I was elected to the board of directors for the East Umatilla County Health District for 10 years. I was an elected city councilor for the city of Athena for four years and was elected mayor of Athena twice. I was a founding member of the Umatilla County Local Emergency Planning Committee. I was a 4-H shooting sports leader for nine years and a Cub Scout leader for four years.
If you are elected, what is your plan to address homelessness in the county?
Commissioner George Murdock sits on the board of directors of Community Action Program of East Central Oregon. Upon his retirement, I will be replacing him on that board. CAPECO is currently renovating the former Whiskey Inn in Pendleton. This will become the Promise Inn with the purpose of getting our homeless population back on their feet. Once completed, the Promise Inn will provide people with a place to stay while receiving wraparound services.
On the west end of the county there is a similar project in the planning stages. In both locations they will receive wraparound services. Services will include helping them get back on their feet, finding a job and a place to live while having access to quality mental health care, if needed. This program will also address food insecurities.
Let’s face it, if you are trying to figure out where your next meal is coming from, or where you will sleep tonight, you are probably not too concerned about your child turning in their homework. By allowing our homeless population to not worry about where their next meal is coming from or worry about where they will lay their head down at night, they can instead focus their efforts on their family and staying healthy. I will continue to support these efforts countywide.
List and discuss your top three goals if you are to be elected.
My first priority is to have a place where someone in a mental health crisis can go and receive services that will not put them in jail or the hospital while they wait for a bed to open up in an acute psychiatric care facility. We currently do not have an acute psychiatric care facility in Umatilla County. My goal is to have one up and running within my next term. This is also a priority for Community Counseling Solutions, whose board of directors I sit on. CCS is our mental health provider in Umatilla County, which I was instrumental in bringing in during my first term in office. We are currently in negotiations to see an acute psychiatric care facility here in Umatilla County become a reality.
I also want to bring our Central Water Project to a successful conclusion. This is a project that I brought to the rest of the board of commissioners in 2019. We have secured over $8 million in funding as of this writing, with the expectation of another $2.5 million coming soon. Oregon has seven critical groundwater areas. Four of them are in the Hermiston area. This project will have the ability to put 29,326,590 gallons of water into the ground per day at full build out.
I am eager to see this project begin to benefit Umatilla County in multiple ways. This will help our farmers by increasing the amount of water they can put on crops and extend their growing season. Not only will the water increase the yield of our crops for our famers, but it will increase economic development opportunities with the upcoming transfer of the Army Depot land to the Columbia Development Authority, of which I am a board member of. This will also recharge our rapidly diminishing aquifers. It also has a component to help the cities get more water for future expansion.
My third priority is to work on the unintended consequences of Ballot Measure 110. This is the decriminalization of drugs. Working with Salem has been out of the question. We need a local solution to this. We need to work with our judges, law enforcement and community partners to solve this issue here in Umatilla County.
Someone with an addiction may need treatment and Ballot Measure 110 has tied the hands of the justice system to help bring those with addiction into treatment. Salem took the mechanism in place away by decriminalizing drugs. It is my hope that working with our local partners we can find local solutions to break the strongholds of addiction. This is a project that will continue to benefit the region for generations to come.
