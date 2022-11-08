BOARDMAN — Voters in Boardman are electing three people to an at-large seat on the city council.

Roy Drago Jr. has the largest share of votes in early results with 25.3%. Karen Pettigrew is second with 22.7%. And Isaac Williams is in third with 22.3%

