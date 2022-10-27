 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Eastern Oregon voters voice opinions for change

  • 0
Brooke Armstrong.png

Editor's Note

Oregon voter voices often go unamplified because the state is not a major player on the national stage due to the metropolitan areas driving its strong democratic tilt. To capture the concerns and hopes of the least heard voter voices — youths and those living in rural areas — EO Media Group partnered with students from the University of Oregon’s Catalyst Journalism Project to provide a platform for their views in all regions of the state.

LA GRANDE — Oregon’s gubernatorial race has thrust the state into the national spotlight. With three candidates, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, unaffiliated, it’s a tight race.

The Fund for Oregon Rural Journalism, a nonprofit supporting professional news publications in rural areas, partnered with students from University of Oregon’s Catalyst Journalism Project to provide a platform to give voters a chance to voice their hopes and concerns in all regions of the state. The project focuses on the lessor heard voices: young and rural.

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg
Pat Owens.png

Pat Owens, owner of PnD Knives and Sharpening Services in La Grande, was one of several residents in Eastern Oregon who spoke to reporters for the Voter Voices project.
Judith Burger.png

Judith Burger, who works for the Pendleton Underground Tours and serves on the Travel Pendleton board, was one of several voters from Eastern Oregon who spoke to reporters for the Voter Voices project. She talked about the slower, manageable pace of a rural lifestyle.
Lesa Bunten.png

Lesa Bunten, who helps around at the Royal Artisan in Baker City, was one of several voters from Eastern Oregon who spoke to reporters for the Voter Voices project. She talked about Oregon’s diverse array of regional needs and contrasting lifestyles challenges rural traditions and livelihoods, and family values and education superseded the urbanization of Baker County.
Chelsa Mitchell.png

Chelsa Mitchell, the owner of Mad Habit in Baker City, was one of several voters from Eastern Oregon who spoke to reporters for the Voter Voices project. She wishes to see more growth and diversity in Baker City.
Colleen MacLeod.jpg

Colleen MacLeod, a owner of Joe Beans in La Grande with her husband, Al, was one of several voters from Eastern Oregon who spoke to reporters for the Voter Voices project. She said locals and youth in particular in Union County are suffering from a lack of employment and aren’t receiving equal funding compared to urban regions.
Sarah Wynn.png

Sarah Wynn, who works at Bella’s Main Street Market in Baker City for four years, was one of several voters from Eastern Oregon who spoke to reporters for the Voter Voices project. She hopes to see a more civil and progressive dialogue among residents.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred