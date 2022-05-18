UMATILLA COUNTY — Both races for seats on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners right now are heading to a November run-off.
A little more than 100 votes separate Susan Bower of Pendleton and Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater in the race for Position 1, with Bower in the lead 3,120-3,013, or 27.8% of the total for Bower to 26.8% for Timmons.
All election results are preliminary and from the Oregon Secretary of State’s elections tracker.
Incumbent John Shafer is running for reelection to Position 2 on the county board. He won 5,278 votes, outdistancing HollyJo Beers who received 3,110 and Rick Pullen who garnered 2,632 votes. While Shafer received thousands of votes more than either challenger, he came away with 47.7% of the vote, not crossing that 50% plus 1 total he would need to run unopposed on the ballot in the general election. That puts him and Beers in the runoff for the general election.
Bower said she considers this an exciting time for Umatilla County. While she, Timmons nor Beers made any point about their gender during the run-up to the primary, three women now are running for the county board. Bower said she already has heard from women in their 20s and 30s who said these results encourage them to consider seeking office in Umatilla County.
Moreover, Bower said she is looking forward to continuing the campaign.
“I think it’s going to be a wonderful race,” she said. “Cindy and I both are very professional, we’re both community-minded. I think the public is going to like this race.”
Rather than campaign about attacking other candidates, Bower said, she is committed to continuing that focus on community.
“The target will remain the same,” she said. “It’s all about community, and all about the entire county and the cities within it.”
She also said she is going to address voter turnout. Umatilla County’s turnout is an unofficial 24.9%, or 11,908 ballots accepted out of 47,922 registered voters. Bower said she wants to get people enthused about local government and the democratic process to push up that turnout in November.
“I’m going to be talking about that a lot,” she said.
Heading into the general election, though, Bower said this is the time to push for changes now on major issues affecting the county and not wait until January 2023. She said she was at Walmart this weekend and visited with people helming a booth for the group Design for Change, which supports homeless veterans. That discussion, she said, prompted her to get involved and find people to work on that matter here.
“I started that yesterday,” she said.
Timmons said as the polls closed the night of May 17, she did not know if she would end up at the bottom of the list or the top. The results, she said, were as surprising to her as anyone else
“I had no idea, in fact,” she said. “Of course I got texts, I got calls, I heard from relatives from all over. I was like everyone else, I waited for results to come in.”
She credited candidates in both Umatilla County commissioner races as “wonderful people” and for jumping into the election.
And while four candidates who were in the race for Position 1 are done, Timmons said she is jumping back on the campaign trail right off. She said she received a call the morning after the election for a group who wants to meet with her that same night.
“There’s no time for a breather,” she said.
Timmons also said she appreciates the numerous people in the county who took their time to talk with her. And while the race has narrowed to just her and Bower, Timmons said she does not plan to change her campaign strategy — going out, knocking on doors and meeting people face to face.
In the two weeks before the election, she said, that ground game intensified.
“I got invited onto a lot of porches, a lot of good conversations over the fence,” she said. “I just put on my tennis shoes and went door to door.”
She explained she took that approach on the advice of some “seasoned politicians” — she didn’t name who — and it paid off.
Timmons said while campaigning she would end up in conversations with residents who turned out to already know her, and that sent her a strong message.
“This campaign has driven home the fact that I’ve lived here my whole life,” she said.
To that end, she said, she will continue having conversations with residents about who she is.
“I’m a candidate for the people,” she said, “the people of Umatilla County.”
Bower added she wants to talk with Timmons about campaign events that would allow them to discuss issues in depth and also hear from locals. Candidate forums are fine, she said, but those are just a starting point.
Bower said she doesn’t know what kind of format this could take, but she would push to get it going early.
Closing out the field for Position 1 were Bob Barton of Hermiston with 2,033 votes, David Nelson of Pendleton with 1,276 votes, Jesse Bonifer of Athena with 1,257 votes and Alvin Young of Hermiston with 498.
