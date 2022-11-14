Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution
Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution on Aug. 26, 2022, in Pendleton, offers several programs for its adults in custody. Local officials say Ballot Measure 112 puts those in jeopardy. Eastern Oregon voters rejected the measure, which passed statewide 55.6% to 44.4% on Nov. 8.

 Mackenzie Whaley/East Oregonian

HERMISTON — Oregonians passed Ballot Measure 112, the push to remove terms relating to slavery from the Oregon Constitution, 55.6% to 44.4%. But rural counties, including in Eastern Oregon, voted down the measure.

Baker County voters rejected the measure 71.7% to 28.3%. Union County voters rejected it 68.6% to 31.4%. Grant County voted it down 71.9% to 28.1%. Morrow County said no 72.6% to 27.4%. Umatilla County voters were against the measure 69.1% to 30.9%.

— East Oregonian news editor Phil Wright contributed to this report.

