HERMISTON — Hermiston voters are deciding a bevy of races for city offices.
Three of the four city council races are contested, as is the race for municipal judge. The only uncontested race is in Hermiston’s Ward 3, where incumbent Jackie Myers seeks reelection.
Election results are preliminary and from the Oregon Secretary of State's election results website.
Ward 1 (northwest Hermiston)
Challenger Jackie Linton is prevailing over incumbent Lori Davis 689-629 votes (52% to 47.5%) for Ward 1.
Davis, an employee at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, was appointed to the council in 2010 and then won her first term a few months later. She ran unopposed in her first election, but secured second and third terms by winning contested elections.
Four years after falling just short, Linton ran again for Ward 1.
Linton, a substitute teacher and retired postal worker, came in third in a three-way race for the Ward 1 seat in 2018, but she was only 33 votes shy of making the runoff election. Davis came in second during that primary but won in the November general election.
Ward 2 (southwest Hermiston)
Incumbent Roy Barron is defeating challenger Stan Strandley 757-498 votes (60.1% to 39.5%) for Ward 2.
Barron, a teacher at Armand Larive Middle School, was a last-minute entrant for the Ward 2 race in 2018, but he ended up winning the election in a contested race by a convincing margin.
Stradley was the executive director of the Umatilla County Housing Authority and retried in 2019.
Ward 3 (northeast Hermiston)
Incumbent Jackie Myers is the lone candidate for Ward 3 and has received 1,070 votes (98.8%).
Myers has represented Ward 3 on the council since 1994, survived a recall attempt in 2012 and handily won her last reelection race in 2018.
Ward 4 (southeast Hermiston)
Challenger David McCarthy is defeating incumbent Phillip Spicerkuhn 864-380 votes (69.2% to 30.5%) for Ward 4.
Spicerkuhn, an attorney, is relatively new to the council himself, having been appointed to the Ward 4 seat in 2020 and then winning a special election for the remainder of the term unopposed the following year.
McCarthy, a sales manager at KOHU, was appointed to a vacant at-large seat in 2020 only to lose the election for a full term later that year.
Municipal judge
Challenger Bendixsen is defeating incumbent Creasing 834-520 votes (61.4% to 38.3%) for municipal judge.
After Creasing was passed over for appointment to the Hermiston City Council, he ran against the incumbent municipal judge in 2008 and won. He turned back a challenge from the former incumbent in 2010 and then ran unopposed in every election until now.
Bendixsen has served as Hermiston's judge pro tem, filling in for Creasing when he can’t hear a case himself.
Bendixsen also has previous political experience, having run for Ward 4 on the city council in 2014. He lost that race by seven votes.
Unlike every other Hermiston city office, municipal judges are elected on two year terms instead of four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.