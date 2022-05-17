Local voters are deciding three ballot measures for capital improvements in the Tuesday, May 17, primary.
Morrow County voters have the biggest ask — a measure for a $138 million bond to remodel and improve existing educational facilities, build new ones and upgrade technological infrastructure and make facilities accessible for people with disabilities.
Milton-Freewater voters consider a $500,000 bond to improve recreational facilities, and Helix residents weigh a $1 million bond to install a new public pool.
Election results are preliminary and from the Oregon Secretary of State's election results website.
MORROW COUNTY SCHOOLS BOND
Morrow County School District's proposal Measure 25-87 for school improvements is failing 62.1% to 38%.
The 20-year bond would cost $2.67 per $1,000 of assessed value per year. A home valued at $200,000 would pay $534 annually.
If voters pass the measure, the school district would receive a grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program of $4 million.
MILTON-FREEWATER RECREATIONAL FACILITIES BOND
Measure 30-150 in Milton-Freewater is passing 58.5% to 41.5%, 366 votes for to 260 against.
The measure would renew a local option tax of $100,000 a year for five years at a rate of 32 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to replace or repair city recreation facilities, according to the “Umatilla County Voters’ Pamphlet,” including the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center, Yantis Park Playground equipment and city ballfields.
If the measure passes, the city would begin the capital projects in fiscal year 2024.
HELIX POOL BOND
Helix Park & Recreation District's proposal Measure 30-151 is is passing 61.8% to 38.2%, 76 votes for to 47 against.
The measure would raise $1 million to design and build a new public pool, splash pad, pump house, improve the bathhouse and exterior restrooms and pay the cost of bond issuance.
According to the bond information, Helix property owners would pay 37 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The bond would mature in 21 years or less from the date of issuance.
If the bond passes, the project needs another $500,000. Park & Recreation is looking toward fundraising and grants to provide the funds.
A community swimming pool has been available to the public in Helix for more than a century. The proposed project would be the fourth replacement pool and related facilities during that time. The existing pool and adjacent buildings were constructed in 1976. They are nearing obsolescence. The pool has been closed on multiple occasions in the last 10 years due to mechanical and structural failures.
Upon completion of the pool and splash pad, passage of the measure would provide new landscaping and lighting for the park and pay bond issuance costs.
