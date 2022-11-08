PENDLETON — Two years after Oregon voters approved a ballot measure to allow psilocybin businesses, local communities have rejected the measure.
Umatilla and Morrow counties and several cities have voted to ban psilocybin-based operations, according to early election results.
Oregon voters passed Ballot Measure 109, the Oregon Psilocybin Service Act, in the 2020 general election.
The new law allowed the manufacture, delivery and administration of psilocybin at state-licensed facilities. Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow the use of psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient of hallucinogenic mushrooms, in therapy.
The measure did not decriminalize psilocybin. It still is a Schedule I drug under federal regulations, and hence does not receive approval for medical use. Rather, Measure 109 directed the Oregon Health Authority to create a state-licensed, psilocybin-assisted therapy program in two years and determine how it would regulate the substance. It set Jan. 2, 2023, as the date to begin issuing psilocybin-related licenses.
Measure 109 also gave local governments three options regarding psilocybin.
They can do nothing and allow the OHA to regulate psilocybin sales starting in January. They can adopt a two-year ban on psilocybin to see how the industry progresses. Or they can adopt a permanent prohibition on the psychoactive drug. Both of the ban options require the governmental body to adopt a ban and then refer the issue to voters for the final decision.
Umatilla and Morrow counties approved referring the ban to voters. In Umatilla County, the cities governments of Athena, Echo, Hermiston, Milton-Freewater, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Stanfield and Umatilla also referred the ban to the vote, and in Morrow County, each incorporated city — Boardman, Heppner, Ione, Irrigon and Lexington — did the same.
The East Oregonian will post election results on these bans as results come in. Voting yes establishes the ban; voting no rejects the ban on psilocybin businesses
Umatilla County
Yes: 70.8% (12,891 votes)
No: 29.2% (5,328 votes)
Athena
Yes: 75.6% (323 votes)
No: 24.4% (104 votes)
Echo
Yes: 76.5% (124 votes)
No: 23.5% (38 votes)
Hermiston
Yes: 70.5% (2,112 votes)
No: 29.5% (885 votes)
Milton-Freewater
Yes: 70.3% (705 votes)
No: 29.7% (298 votes)
Pendleton
Yes: 67.7% (3,038 votes)
No: 32.9 (1,449 votes)
Pilot Rock
Yes: 78.7% (333 votes)
No: 21.3% (90 votes)
Stanfield
Yes: 70.6% (300 votes)
No: 29.4% (125 votes)
Umatilla
Yes: 69.2% (535 votes)
No: 30.8% (238 votes)
Morrow County
Yes: 66% (2,359 votes)
No: 34% (1,216 votes)
Boardman
Yes: 63.4% (308 votes)
No: 36.6% (178 votes)
Heppner
Yes: 64.7% (412 votes)
No: 35.3% (225 votes)
Ione
Yes: 76.5% (127 votes)
No: 23.5% (39 votes)
Irrigon
Yes: 94% (2,589 votes)
No: 6% (166 votes)
Lexington
Yes: 73.3% (96 votes)
No: 26.7% (35 votes)
