PENDLETON — Ballot measures to fund recreational facilities in Helix and Milton-Freewater passed in the primary election Tuesday, May 17. But a Morrow County general obligation bond to fund educational infrastructure projects failed.
Voters in Morrow County rejected Measure 25-87 to fund a slew of school improvements 1,305-798 votes, or 68.1% to 38%, according to preliminary results from the Oregon Secretary of State's election website.
Morrow County School District Superintendent Dirk Dirksen said the district is disappointed about the outcome.
“We worked very hard to inform our communities about the bond and how it could improve our facilities, but we acknowledge that this is a challenging time to pass a bond," he said. We continue to be committed to student success in all our schools."
Dirksen said he appreciates all of the district staff who worked on the bond information campaign and the efforts of the county-wide political action committee to support the measure.
The bond would have funded projects in Boardman, Heppner and Irrigon, at all of the district’s eight schools and the district office.
The bond would have raised $138 million, and the school district would have received a matching grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program of $4 million. A total of $142 million would have been available for projects.
Dirksen, who is retiring June 30, said he did not know when the district would consider going out for another bond.
"The stars didn't line up this time," he said. "There will be discussions at the June board meeting, but not concrete proposals."
He added the No. 1 concern is school safety and security. The board could conduct opinion polls further to find out what citizens want, Dirksen said, and he trusts his successor Mathew Combe can do what needs to be done.
Measure pass for recreational facilities
The vote for bonds to fund improvements for recreational facilities in Helix and Milton-Freewater received overwhelming support.
Helix Park & Recreation District's proposal Measure 30-151 is passing 93-57 votes, or 62% to 38%.
Helix Park and Recreation District board member Tom Winn said the results mean a boon for Helix.
"The citizens of Helix said they want a pool, and we'll give them one," he said.
The measure would raise $1 million to design and build a new public pool, splash pad, pump house, improve the bathhouse and exterior restrooms and pay the cost of bond issuance. Helix property owners would pay 37 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The bond would mature in 21 years or less from the date of issuance.
The board is now working to raise more money and write grants.
Winn also said he was glad to see Milton-Freewater's measure pass, particularly after the problems the community has had with school funding.
Measure 30-150 in Milton-Freewater is passing 434-314 votes, or 58% to 42%.
The measure would renew a local option tax of $100,000 a year for five years at a rate of 32 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to replace or repair city recreation facilities, according to the “Umatilla County Voters’ Pamphlet,” including the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center, Yantis Park Playground equipment and city ballfields.
Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall expressed gratitude for voters showing trust and confidence in the city.
"We know it's tough times out there, but they want us to finish their priority list," she said.
The city plans to begin the projects in fiscal year 2024.
