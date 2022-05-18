UMATILLA COUNTY — Several city council seats were up for election Tuesday, May 17, in Pendleton and Milton-Freewater, and they all had one thing in common — there was just one candidate in each race.

And only one race did not involve an incumbent seeking reelection.

Addison Schulberg ran for an at-large seat on the Pendleton City Council that Jake Cambier vacated after deciding not to seek another term.

The following is a breakdown of those results, which are preliminary and from the Oregon Secretary of State's election results website.

Pendleton City Council

Addison Schulberg, at large — 1,888 votes (98.3%).

Steve Campbell, incumbent at large — 1,782 votes (98.1%).

Carole Innes, incumbent Ward 1, 409 votes (3.8%).

Mckennon McDonald, incumbent Ward 2, 651 votes (97.6%).

Linda Neuman, incumbent Ward 3, 779 votes (98.5%).

Milton-Freewater City Council

Steve Irving, incumbent at-large No. 2 — 595 votes (98.8%).

Wes Koklich, incumbent at-large No. 3 — 557 votes (99.1%).

John Lyon, incumbent Ward 1 — 130 votes (100%).

