PENDLETON — Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater is winning in the race for Umatilla County commissioner Position 1.

Cindy Timmons.jpg

Timmons

Timmons in early election results has 41% of the vote versus Susan Bower of Pendleton with 33%.

Susan Bower (2021)

Bower
